During his press conference on Friday, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick spoke on Jules Kounde’s inability to rest, and within hours of those comments, the defender has reacted to a video of him that has gone viral that was in relations to the remarks made by his manager.

Kounde has had a mammoth season so far, having no yet missed a Barcelona match across all competitions. And in the vast majority of those, he has played 90 minutes – but despite this, he has continued to operate at a very high level as one of the best right-backs in the world.

Kounde’s fitness levels are among the best in the Barcelona squad, and it is clear that he loves running. In fact, he loves it so much that he was spotted jogging through the streets of New York City in a video that went viral on Friday.

And later on in the day, Kounde himself reacted to the video, and he had seemingly forgotten that his moment existed.

“(What the h***) is going on right here?! I have so many questions. Why was I running? No idea. Where was I running? No clue. Why was I running through the rain, with the FCB polo on, in the middle of the streets like a mad man??? Like I owe somebody money. Please don’t do that. Be responsible.”

The video looks to have taken place during Barcelona’s pre-season tour of the United States last summer, which came in Flick’s first few weeks as manager. Kounde has had problems with tardiness over the last 12 months in particular, and it would be no surprise if the reason he was running related to that – although the good news for the Catalans is that he no longer seems to have any issues with this in recent months.