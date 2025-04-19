Barcelona fear star attacker has suffered hamstring tear

Barcelona may have secured a spectacular comeback victory over Celta Vigo on Saturday, but it was far from a perfect match for Hansi Flick. Not only are there more doubts about their defensive performance, but they could be without their top goalscorer for the foreseeable future.

Lewandowski struggled to have a proper impact against Celta, and his misery was compounded when he pulled up with a suspected hamstring injury in the 78th minute of proceedings at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

And with the Copa del Rey final next weekend, there are now serious fears that Lewandowski will be unable to face Real Madrid at La Cartuja. As reported by Diario AS, Barcelona officials believe that he has suffered a tear, which would certainly mean that he is not involved in the Superclasico.

There are a lot of negative feelings within Barcelona in regards to Lewandowski’s injury. Should their fears be confirmed, he would be out for at least three weeks, which would also place his involvement in doubt for the upcoming Champions League semi-final tie against Inter Milan.

If this proves to be the case, Flick would have two clear alternatives to Lewandowski. Ferran Torres has been the Pole’s backup throughout the season, and given that he added another goal to his tally against Celta, he would be going into next weekend in good form.

The other player that Flick can look to is Dani Olmo, who also scored against Celta after coming on as a substitute in the second half. He has been utilised as a false nine on occasion this season, and that tactic may be utilised in the coming weeks if Lewandowski is confirmed to have suffered a hamstring tear. For now, it will simply be a waiting game for those associated with Barcelona.