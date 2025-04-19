Barcelona have come from behind to secure a remarkable 4-3 victory over Celta Vigo in their La Liga encounter at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

The hosts made a strong start to proceedings as they scored yet another early goal – this one came from Ferran Torres, who was in from the start in place of Lamine Yamal. The forward picked the ball up from deep before driving past several Celta defenders and firing into the far corner.

But Barcelona’s lead lasted a matter of minutes as Celta hit back with immediate effect. Pablo Duran delivered a cross from the right that was missed by Wojciech Szczesny, and that allowed Borja Iglesias to tap into an empty net.

It stayed 1-1 until half time, but only minutes into the second period, Celta completed the turnaround in Montjuic. And it came from another Barcelona error as Frenkie de Jong completely missed the ball, allowing Iglesias to score his second of the afternoon.

And 10 minutes later, Iglesias scored his and Celta’s third of the afternoon. But their two-goal advantage did not last long as substitute Dani Olmo fired home not long after being brought on by Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick.

And not long after that, Barcelona brought it back to 3-3 after another sensational assist from Lamine Yamal, who set up Raphinha for yet another goal in this remarkable season that he is having.

It would get even better for Raphinha as he scored Barcelona’s winning goal in the 98th minute. Olmo was adjudged to have been fouled by Yoel Lago inside the penalty area, and that allowed the Brazilian superstar to complete a special comeback.

The result sees Barcelona move seven points clear at the top of La Liga, but Real Madrid can close the gap back to four if they defeat Athletic Club on Sunday.