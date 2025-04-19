Antoine Griezmann faces a crunch summer decision on his future at Atletico Madrid as the club wait on an answer.

Griezmann has been widely backed to stay in Madrid for the 2025/26 season, despite previous speculation on his plans in the Spanish capital, with both sides consistently expressing their intention to extend the link for another year.

The former France international is out of contract at the end of next season, and he is yet to make a decision on a renewal, amid almost constant rumours of an exit offer to MLS.

Griezmann has expressed a desire to play in the USA before he retires from football, but there has been no firm move on either side of the Atlantic, with his current contract also containing a clause to extend until June 2027.

Atletico Madrid have outlined their desire to keep him for at least another 12 months, despite Diego Simeone’s hint that he will play a reduced role, but the 34-year-old will take some time on his final call.

As per reports from French outlet L’Equipe, Griezmann will wait until the end of the season before informing Simeone of his intentions, but the club will push for an answer sooner.

If he does move on, it will remove around €16m per year from the club’s salary bill, but if he extends – that will include a wage cut for 2026/27 – with part of his 2025/26 salary deferred.

Simeone and the club hierarchy want Griezmann to stay and the veteran forward can break more records next season.

With 197 club goals, across two spells in Madrid, he is already the leading goal scorer in Los Rojiblancos history – but he faces a challenge to break 200 before the end of May.

Griezmann is currently on 435 club appearances, and he will break 450 with an extension, but will need to remain until 2027 to have a shot at 500 matches.