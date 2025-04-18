Xabi Alonso’s agent makes first Real Madrid contact

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti remains uncertain over the club’s ongoing plans for him beyond the end of June.

Ancelotti’s current contract in Madrid runs until the end of the 2025/26 campaign but their UEFA Champions League could see him dismissed this month.

Club president Florentino Perez will assess his options in the coming weeks before a crunch meeting with Ancelotti.

Two key battles with Barcelona, including a Copa del Rey final, could mean he opts for consistency on the Los Blancos bench, but Alonso is waiting in the wings.

The Italian has consistently stated his future will be decided by the club as exit rumours roll on.

Alonso is Perez’s No.1 pick to replace Ancelotti with former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp distancing himself from the job,

Alonso’s current contract at Bayer Leverkusen mirrors Ancelotti’s in Madrid with the former midfielder also ending his link at BayArena in 2026.

With Leverkusen’s Bundesliga title defence continuing to falter, there are renewed rumours Alonso may cut ties, to avoid missing his chance in Madrid.

Alonso is unlikely to move before the end of the Bundesliga season – and Real Madrid will have to pay a fee to break his contract in Leverkusen – with club CEO Fernando Carro recently admitting the Arsenal wins over Real Madrid are making him nervous.

As part of a fast evolving story, Alonso seems to be making moves, with his chief advisor Inaki Ibanez resuming contact with Real Madrid, as per Sky Sports – via Diario AS.

These are only initial talks with no formal communication from Real Madrid to Leverkusen to indicate they will make an offer to buy him out of his contract in June.

Leverkusen are confident of resisting the pressure with the possibility of Alonso moving to Madrid in 2026 still open to allow the 43-year-old to keep his promise to his present employers.