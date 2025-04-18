As the dust settles on Real Madrid’s exit from the UEFA Champions League a rousing message has been fired by former captain Sergio Ramos.

Carlo Ancelotti’s position remains under intense scrutiny following a two-legged loss to Arsenal where the defending European champions were outran and exposed by Mikel Arteta’s side in London and Madrid.

Ancelotti has reaffirmed his stance of his future being decided by the club amid rumours he could be sacked after the Copa del Rey final this month.

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has distanced himself from rumours linking him to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu with Xabi Alonso now the firm favourite to come in – if Ancelotti is removed from his post.

Ancelotti’s current deal runs until 2026, and he holds a strong overall position at the club, but the final trophy tally this season will be decisive.

Despite noise surrounding what happens next with Ancelotti, his squad need to rally for the campaign run-in, with the La Liga title race still very much alive and a Copa del Rey showdown incoming with Barcelona on April 26.

His former captain Ramos has now stepped into the row, via social media, with the CF Monterrey centre back reminding fans of how good they have it under Ancelotti, via six UCL titles won in the last decade – including three with Ancelotti.

“Real Madrid today, yesterday and for always. So much nonsense man… six trophies in 10 years,” he posted.

🗣️Sergio Ramos calls on the Real Madrid 'nonsense' following on from their Champions League exit "Real Madrid today, yesterday and for always. So much nonsense man… six trophies in 10 years!" #RealMadrid #UCL https://t.co/bJNkrYMSXH — Football España (@footballespana_) April 18, 2025

Ramos’ ‘six trophies’ comment refers to the six European crowns won from 2014, where Ancelotti beat Atletico Madrid in the final in his first spell in charge – as captain Ramos famously equalised to send the game to extra time.

Los Blancos became the first side to defend the trophy in its current format, with three won in a row under Zinedine Zidane from 2016 to 2018, before Ancelotti’s second coming yielded wins over Liverpool in 2022 and Borussia Dortmund in 2024. Arsenal face Ipswich Town next, and then host Crystal Palace, as they look to secure their spot in next season’s Champions League – find out how to buy tickets for the Emirates here.