Real Madrid transfer target ‘prioritising’ La Liga move over Arsenal offer

Real Madrid are aiming to secure some revenge against Arsenal in the summer transfer race for Martin Zubimendi.

Los Blancos were dumped out of the UEFA Champions League by Mikel Arteta’s side in midweek as the Gunners secured key wins in London and Madrid.

An early European exit has ramped up the pressure on Carlo Ancelotti amid growing speculation he could be dismissed before the end of the season.

Major changes are planned at Real Madrid over the summer with the club famous for spending big on the back of trophy frustration and Zubimendi is just one name on the list.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the verge of completing a free transfer move to Madrid with his contract at Anfield expiring at the end of June.

Whether Ancelotti stays, or a new manager comes in, Florentino Perez is ready to bankroll squad reinforcements in the months ahead with Zubimendi still holding a €60m release clause at Real Sociedad.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with closing in on a move for the Basque playmaker, after his call to reject to a move Liverpool last summer, with Arteta prepared to activate his exit option.

A deal for Zubimendi is expected to form part of a double raid on the Basque Country by new Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta with Athletic Club star Nico Williams also on Arteta’s radar.

However, despite appearing confident on a Zubimendi agreement, reports from French outlet Footmercato claim the player is ‘prioritising’ a move to Real Madrid, due to his overall preference to remain in Spain.

Part of Zubimendi’s motivation to opt against a switch to Anfield was his desire to keep playing in La Liga and a move to Madrid offer a the chance to take a step up domestically and challenge for European honours.