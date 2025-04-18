Real Madrid running out of time to move for €60m defensive target

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen will have his pick of top clubs this summer, after just one full season of regular football at the top level. The newly minted Spanish international is likely to quadruple Bournemouth’s investment, with a number of clubs willing to activate his €60m release clause, after a €15.2m switch from Juventus last summer.

However Real Madrid appear not to be among that list. Los Blancos believe that Huijsen has all o the attributes to triumph at the Santiago Bernabeu say Relevo, and were in contact with his camp in March, to enquire about his interest in a move. They received a positive response, and the 20-year-old even publicly declared being proud of the links emerging in the media between the two.

Having missed out on Leny Yoro last summer, refusing to go above their €40m negotiating limit, Real Madrid remain unconvinced by the prospect of spending such a large sum, in Huijsen’s case his release clause, on such a young player with so little experience. The same outlet go on to say that four clubs have communicated that they are willing to pay his release clause: Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. The likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United have also been linked with him.

What could be decisive with regards to Real Madrid, is the timing. Huijsen is intent on making a decision on his future in the next month, and with the most likely outcome being that he remains in the Premier League.

On the one hand, it is a rather curious stance, given Real Madrid spent €40m plus €20m in add-ons on Endrick Felipe, who was just 16 at the time and with even less experience. On the other, it may be that Los Blancos simply considered Endrick a generational talent, and do not feel the same about Huijsen.