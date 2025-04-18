Real Madrid exited the Champions League in less than glorious fashion against Arsenal on Wednesday night, with their only goal across two legs a defensive mistake. Most are pointing to manager Carlo Ancelotti as the primary casualty, but the consequences will extend to the dressing room.

Amid a series of reports on Ancelotti’s future, including some saying that Los Blancos are prepared to appoint an interim manager for the Club World Cup, Marca claim that the decision to sack Ancelotti has not been taken. The Italian manager is in a weak position, but will meet with President Florentino Perez and General Director Jose Angel Sanchez to discuss what has gone wrong in the coming days.

Beyond Ancelotti’s future though, Real Madrid feel that the time has come for fresh impetus in the dressing room though. There will be several changes in the dressing room, after a decline in the atmosphere at Valdebebas, and at least two of their veterans will be moved on. Right-back Lucas Vazquez, 33, and Luka Modric, 39, are out of contract, and will be let go. For others it will be made clear that if they do not want to be there, the door is open. Modric and Vazquez will not be the only ones to leave.

It is added by Diario AS that David Alaba, who has not returned to his best since recovering from his knee injury, is also in a critical situation. If Real Madrid do move for and bring in Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth, the primary obstacle to which is his €60m price tag, then the Austrian will also be shown the door.

Alaba, 32, still has a further year left on his deal, and as recently as this time last month, the consensus was that Real Madrid were willing to keep him and Antonio Rudiger for next season, alongside Eder Militao, who is coming back from injury himself. However the rise of Raul Asencio has seen him slide down the pecking order, and he struggled against Arsenal when used as a left back.