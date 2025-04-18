Athletic Club winger Nico Williams has admitted that transfer speculation over a move to Barcelona had an impact on his form earlier in the season. The 22-year-old winger is once again set to be a top target for European clubs seeking a pacy wide player this summer.

After playing a starring role for Spain at Euro 2024, Williams became priority number one for Barcelona, which translated into weeks of speculation. The Basque forward did not comment on the matter publicly, but was the focus of reports for some time, and struggled to find his rhythm in the first half of the season.

He has been crucial in Athletic’s progress through the knockout stages of the Europa League though. Williams was the protagonist against Roma in their Round of 16 victory, and sealed the tie against Rangers with 12 minutes to go, after which he spoke to the media.

“Everything that happened around me affected me. There were people who didn’t understand and criticised me, but that’s part of the football narrative,” he told Cadena SER.

“I demand a lot from myself to grow as a player, score more goals, give assists and well, I’m very happy.”

The Spain star admitted that he struggled to deal with the media spotlight’s intense focus on him.

“I’m a 22-year-old kid. All that noise affects you, you don’t know how to handle things, a lot of things come out in the press… and well, at first I was a little upset and pissed off, for want of a better word. With all the love from the whole team and the fans, I’ve grown and played my best football.”

However he was not fully focused on their Europa League run.

“We’ve turned the pressure of being able to play a final at home into motivation,” smiled Williams, as Athletic come within two games of a brilliant occasion at San Mames.

Barcelona have reportedly decided against a move for Williams this summer, as is the case for Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, with Arsenal the one remaining interested party most closely associated with a move. Athletic will face Manchester United in the semi-finals of the Europa League, and both the Williams brothers will no doubt be crucial to their efforts.