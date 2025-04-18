Bayer Leverkusen talent Florian Wirtz is likely to have his pick of Europe’s top clubs this summer or next, as die Werkself try to retain the man cast as one of the faces of German football for the next decade. Already with a Bundesliga title to his name, Wirtz is Bayern Munich’s top target for the summer transfer window.

The Bavarian giants have made Wirtz their priority above all else this summer, and are willing to spend big to make it happen. The Daily Briefing explain that several weeks ago Wirtz’s father and agent Hans-Joachim Wirtz held talks with Bayern supervisory board, and club icon Uli Hoeness. Christian Falk goes on to say that Bayern are even willing to take out a loan to fund the deal for the first time in their history, something that has made a big impression on the Wirtz family. A move to Bayern is also seen as a smaller leap than a move abroad.

Meanwhile Manchester City may well be their biggest rivals for Wirtz at the time of writing. The race is described as wide open, and Pep Guardiola’s side are looking for a new creative director, after the departure of Kevin de Bruyne was announced. Of particular interest for Real Madrid is the fact that Florian Wirtz himself would be ‘very tempted’ by a move to Los Blancos or City.

So far, Wirtz does not appear to be amongst Real Madrid’s priorities this summer, with the European champions targeting a deeper-lying midfielder, a central defender and the signing of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, which they believe to be wrapped up. However, if Carlo Ancelotti were to move on this summer, and Xabi Alonso were to take over, that may well shift things at the Santiago Bernabeu. Were Alonso installed, that may tip the balance for Wirtz, who has made his name under the Basque manager over the last 2.5 seasons.