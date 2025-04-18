Lionel Messi: Lamine Yamal is already one of the world’s best

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has received the ultimate seal of approval from Lionel Messi as he approaches the end of his second full season.

The Spain international has been sensational for club and country since his breakthrough in Catalonia back in 2023.

The 17-year-old is a first choice pick for Hansi Flick and Luis de la Fuente as his stock continues to rocket after winning the Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy double at the end of 2024.

11 La Liga assists places him at the top of that chart in the Spanish top-flight and he also tops a string of other metrics including passes into the penalty area, through balls, goal creating actions and successful take-ons.

Messi has opened up on his view of the teenage sensation as part of his assessment of the best players in world football right now.

“Kids watch and imitate everything, they know everyone and follow everyone, the players they talk about are Mbappe, Vini Junior, Haaland, Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal,” he told an interview with the Simplemente Fútbol YouTube channel .

“It’s impressive what Lamine Yamal is doing and has already achieved. He’s already a European champion with Spain.

“He’s just 17, in the middle of a growth process, and will keep on growing and contributing, just as I did.

“He has incredible quality and is already one of the best players in the world.”

Lamine Yamal’s form in the final weeks of the season will be crucial to Barcelona’s treble hopes as Flick’s team chase the La Liga title, Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League.

Messi is closing in on a decision over his future at Inter Miami with his current contract expiring at the end of 2025 in line with the MLS season.

His plan to captain Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup remains on track and he is expected to sign an extension until at least after the tournament.