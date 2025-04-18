Lionel Messi admits failed Barcelona return dream in 2023

Leo Messi goal celebration during the match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol, corresponding to the week 29 of the Liga Santander, played at the Camp Nou Stadium, on 30th March 2019, in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Lionel Messi has opened up on his failure to secure a dream return to Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023.

Messi was consistently linked with a move back to Catalonia when his PSG contract expired at the end of the 2022/23 season.

His two years in Paris were not happy ones for Messi after initially opting to make the move to the Parc des Princes as a free agent from Barcelona.

However, with Barcelona’s financial situation still in a mess, they were unable to secure a deal to bring their iconic No.10 back to the club.

Messi eventually opted to make the move to the USA to join David Beckham’s Inter Miami after finally departing from Paris in June 2023.

The switch to Florida has kept Messi sharp with his career still attracting global attention despite it not being his first objective after leading Argentina to glory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“After the World Cup in 2022, I could not see myself playing for another European team other than Barca,” he told an interview with the Simplemente Fútbol YouTube channel.

“My goal was always to return. I wanted to return home, back where it all began.

“But, unfortunately, that just was not possible.”

Messi is closing in on a decision over his future at Inter Miami with his current contract expiring at the end of 2025 in line with the MLS season.

His plan to captain Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup remains on track and he is expected to sign an extension until at least after the tournament.

Inter Miami could offer him three options on a renewal, to leave after the World Cup, or agree terms until the end of 2026 and the completion of the 2026 MLS season.

The club are open to keeping Messi until the end of 2027, if terms can be agreed, but it will depend on when the 37-year-old plans to retire.