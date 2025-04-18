Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp leads Liverpool's training session at their training ground, in Liverpool, north west England, on May 2, 2022, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg football match against Villareal. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP) (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has surprisingly been linked with the Real Madrid job over the last week, which many will believe will be vacant imminently. However Klopp’s agent has denied any interest from the former Borussia Dortmund coach in taking Carlo Ancelotti’s job, or the vacancy at Brazil.

Speculation began earlier this week, with some saying that there were those within the Real Madrid hierarchy advocating for the arrival of Klopp. This was followed by a report from Brazil that he would be open to talks with Los Blancos or the Selecao, and on Friday, Diario AS reported that Klopp was the under the radar action, and that he was not happy in his new role as Global Director of Football Operations at Red Bull.

Something roundly denied by Guillem Balague on BBC Radio 5 Live, who noted that Klopp was enjoying his life at Red Bull, and had been ready to leave management two seasons before he did. The former part of that assessment was confirmed by his agent Marc Kosicke to Sky Sports DE.

“I understand that there have been continued inquiries about Klopp from Europe’s top clubs and some federations. However, he has no intention of taking over as head coach next season. Not even at Real Madrid or with the Brazilian national team,” Sport quote.

“Jurgen is happy in his role as global director of Red Bull and has a current contract, so there’s nothing more to say.”

That would continue to place Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso at the forefront of Real Madrid’s thinking for next season, if Ancelotti does indeed leave his post. As early as September, the Basque coach has been linked with a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu, and has definitively made a statement on his future, despite Sporting Director Simon Rolfes claiming he would be seeing out his contract in Germany, which like Ancelotti, expires in 2026.