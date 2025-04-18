Atletico Madrid revive transfer interest in £70m Premier League star

Atletico Madrid are making urgent plans for some major summer transfer moves ahead of the 2025/26 La Liga season.

Los Rojiblancos have fallen short again in their push for major honours after being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by Real Madrid and the Copa del Rey by Barcelona.

The El Clasico duo are also keeping Diego Simeone at arms length in the current league title race and changes are expected from June.

Despite the news of Antoine Griezmann’s intention to stay in Madrid, and reject a MLS move at this stage, Simeone is still looking at another attacker.

As per reports from Teamtalk.com, Simeone is ready to reignite his longstanding interest in a fellow Argentinian, in Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho has endured a mixed few months in 2025, since the arrival of Ruben Amorim, and his long-term place in the Portuguese coach’s plans is unclear.

The Red Devils want to offload a host of first team players in the months ahead, as part of cost cutting at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho already earmarked for exits.

However, the club hierarchy are hoping to bring in their biggest fee for Garnacho, with Simeone potentially given an opening valuation of £70m for the 20-year-old.

Garnacho is rumoured to be open to a switch to Los Rojiblancos, to join their growing Argentina contingent, but Simeone will not pay such a high price for him.

Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen are monitoring the situation with interest, but a move from Xabi Alonso is balanced against a major sale from the BayArena, to keep the books balanced.

Florian Wirtz is rumoured to be Manchester City’s radar once more, as part of Pep Guardiola’s rebuild, and that would finance a move for Garnacho with Atletico Madrid unlikely to make any big-name sales over the summer.