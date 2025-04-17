Valencia have sustained themselves in recent years by producing quality academy products and signing talented youngsters, before selling them on at a high price. The latest was Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will bring in more than €30m to the club accounts once he completes his move to Liverpool this summer.

Amongst the candidates to be the next starlet to depart are Javi Guerra and Cristhian Mosquera. The latter is perhaps the one that concerns Los Che the most though. The 20-year-old has been a fixture for Valencia since last season, and has just a year remaining on his contract. Mosquera has attracted significant interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs too, but has so far been happy to continue.

However Relevo explain that contract talks have been at a dead end for some time. Valencia tend to insert €100m release clauses into the contracts of young stars, and were willing to move off that number, but the two sides have not found a middle ground. Mosquera is keen to have control over his future, and has been willing to negotiate a higher release clause than the original €20m suggested by his agent, while Valencia have come down as far as €30-35m.

Mosquera is also willing to put in a flexible clause depending on Valencia’s ambition and position, but so far they have not been able to find an agreement. Valencia face either finding the right compromise, or losing him for free next season. They turned down three offers from Atletico Madrid last summer, the highest of €16m, and most recently, Olympique Marseille have enquired about him.

The likes of AC Milan have also been linked to Mosquera, while Atletico still hold an interest in the Spanish under-21 international. It would be regarded as a major faux pas were Mosquera to exit either on the cheap or for free, and an aberration to Valencia’s business model. However as his contract continues to tick down, there will be more and more clubs tempting him to do just that.