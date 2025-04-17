Real Madrid have had a disappointing season so far, and it continued on Wednesday as they were knocked out of the Champions League at the hands of Arsenal, who won both legs of their quarter-final tie.

From the moment Real Madrid lost in North London last Tuesday, their players had been eyeing a sensational comeback. But those efforts fell very flat at the Santiago Bernabeu, as Arsenal were in control throughout on their way to a 2-1 victory, which ensured a 5-1 aggregate success for the Premier League side.

It was a desperately disappointing performance at the Bernabeu from Real Madrid, but as per Sport, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois insisted that it would have been very different had they scored the opening goal.

“When they give you a penalty against, if you save it you still believe. We felt that the fans were with us and pushing us. It would have been very difficult for them if we scored the first goal, because the tie would have opened up. But they have been the ones who have done it. We equalised, but we were not successful. It wasn’t enough, Arsenal were superior.”

Courtois also believed that Real Madrid missed last season’s Champions League hero Joselu Mato, whom he stated would have been ideal for the style of play that Los Blancos adopted against Arsenal.

“They defend well, they pressed high… It was very difficult to find gaps. We put in a lot of crosses, but we didn’t have a Joselu to win those aerial duels.

“We have to analyse all this, because there is still a lot at stake: La Liga, the Copa del Rey final and the Club World Cup. We have to move everything forward. Thank you to the fans for creating that atmosphere of believing in the comeback. We hope to be able to give them more joy.”