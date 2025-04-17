Real Madrid star hints at summer departure after Champions League exit

Real Madrid are out of the Champions League, and for one player, it could be his last match for the club in the competition. Carlo Ancelotti’s side convincingly defeated by Arsenal in their quarter-final tie, with a 2-1 second leg defeat on Wednesday ultimately meaning that they lost 5-1 on aggregate.

Lucas Vazquez was a surprise starter at the Santiago Bernabeu, and as per Marca, he gave his assessment of where it went wrong for Real Madrid in the second leg.

“It was a difficult game, we didn’t have all the chances we would have liked. We didn’t lose face in the game but there were many interruptions and the balance didn’t fall on our side and we couldn’t do what we wanted.

“We lacked more clarity with the ball, and also some patience when it came to carrying the ball from side to side to penetrate a defence that was very organised. They came to defend, in the first half they didn’t do anything and in the second with the team turned over they found success.”

Lucas also backed Real Madrid to bounce back next season, but at the same time, he hinted that he may not be there to help at that time.

“Just like when we win, we are all responsible when we lose too. It’s part of football, Real Madrid knows that we always give our all, it can go well or badly, we always stand up for ourselves. We will come back stronger. Real Madrid will always come back and thank you for everything.”

Lucas’ future has been widely speculated upon in recent months, especially with Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to arrival from Liverpool in the summer. His contract runs out at the end of the season, and at this stage, it seems unlikely that he will be offered the chance to sign a new one.