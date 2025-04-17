Real Madrid suffered another damaging defeat in the Champions League on Wednesday night, as they struggled to lay a glove on Arsenal across two legs. To add injury to insult, they may be without top scorer Kylian Mbappe in the coming weeks, afte the Frenchman came off injured with 18 minutes to go.

Mbappe, 26, has been the most consistent of their attacking quartert this season, even if he has not hit the heights that many expected of him. The French forward is their top scorer, with 32 goals in 49 games this season, and four assists to go with them.

The early diagnosis of his injury which forced him off is a twisted ankle, as per Diario AS. However Real Madrid are optimistic about the outcome of the injury, which they describe as ‘light’, and in theory will not endanger his presence against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, which takes place in Seville in nine days. However the medical department will require more time to complete the diagnosis, as they wait for swelling to go down, and Mbappe will undergo further tests to understand the full impact of the injury.

Their superstar forward is suspended for Real Madrid’s home clash against Athletic Club this weekend as it is, due to his red card against Alaves. Escaping with just a one-game ban, Mbappe would in theory be available for their trip to Getafe the following Wednesday, although Carlo Ancelotti may decide against risking him in the end.

Los Blancos have operated without him on just four occasions this season, twice through injury and twice as a result of being rested. In La Liga, Real Madrid drew 1-1 and 3-3 with Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano respectively, but did beat Leganes (3-2) and Real Sociedad (1-0) in the Copa del Rey. Ancelotti will want his star man in full flight against Barcelona on the 26th of April though.