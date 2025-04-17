Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp leads Liverpool's training session at their training ground, in Liverpool, north west England, on May 2, 2022, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg football match against Villareal. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP) (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly willing to negotiate with Real Madrid to become their new manager. The German coach took a step back from coaching last summer, leaving Liverpool after nearly a decade, but is supposedly willing to come out of retirement.

Los Blancos look as if they will be on the hunt for Carlo Ancelotti’s replacement this summer, with the Italian manager struggling to find the formula with Kylian Mbappe leading the line. Unless he delivers the Copa del Rey and La Liga titles, the general consensus is that Real Madrid will dismiss Ancelotti.

Similarly, most believe that Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso will be the one to take over from him, be it this year or next. That has been the line from the Spanish capital since early on in this season. However recently, Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Klopp, with several in the director’s box at the Santiago Bernabeu lobbying Real Madrid President Florentino Perez for him.

According to a report from Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte, Klopp would be willing to negotiate with Real Madrid. They say that Klopp has become worn down by his role at Red Bull, where he is overseeing their football operations across the globe, and would be willing open talks with Los Blancos about becoming their manager.

Certainly this would be a surprising twist. Klopp earns around €12m per annum at Red Bull, and if he is worn down by life in the role, taking the hotseat at the Bernabeu would hardly be the most relaxing alternative. That said, the allure of Real Madrid is tough to turn down for anyone, and it is notable that multiple reports about Klopp taking over have emerged in quick succession. Even so, at this stage, Alonso remains the favourite.