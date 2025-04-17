One of the breakout stars of the 2024-25 La Liga season, the name of Jesus Rodriguez has been increasingly a talking point in the second half of the year. At 19 years of age, the Real Betis winger has already managed to assert himself as a starter for a European contender.

His progress has not gone unnoticed abroad. It is no surprise that Los Verdiblancos are already thinking about the future of their teenage star. Betis make it part of their policy to sell rising stars on at big profits, but as an academy graduate and much beloved, Caught Offside say that they are debating internally whether to continue nurturing his talent or consider interest in him.

There will be no lack of that. The same outlet go on to report that Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have all sent scouts to watch Rodriguez. Arsenal are keen to add depth on the left side, having been strongly linked with Nico Williams, and Liverpool are also interested ini doing the same, with Luis Diaz potentially leaving. Meanwhile Chelsea make it part of club policy to go after emerging talents. Scouts from said giants have attended games recently against Villarreal, Sevilla and Barcelona, in which he started twice and played in all three.

Rodriguez has a contract until 2029, having recently renewed his deal with Betis, and Los Verdiblancos are in control of his future. That said, his €50m release clause may already become outdated if he keeps up his performances.

The teenage starlet has impressed for his pace, ability to take on defenders, and understanding of the game so far, and Manuel Pellegrini's side have looked renewed due to his and Antony's presence out wide.