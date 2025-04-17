Carlo Ancelotti changes tune on Real Madrid future after Arsenal defeat

Carlo Ancelotti has changed his tune on his future as Real Madrid manager, following defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals. After an anti-climactic comeback attempt, Ancelotti’s future is more in doubt than ever before in his second spell at the club.

The Italian manager admitted that Arsenal were worthy winners of the tie, calling the first leg decisive. Before the match Ancelotti was asked if he felt the second leg would be decisive for his future, at which point he remarked he did not believe so.

“Now we’re fighting for La Liga, we have the Copa del Rey final, we have the Club World Cup… It’s a never-ending season, but you have to pick yourself up; it’s another part of football we’re not used to. My future? I don’t know what my future will be, and I don’t want to know…”

It was a question Ancelotti had to dodge on multiple occasions.

“I don’t know. I’ve already said it, the day I finish here I’ll only do one thing: thank the club. Whether my contract ends or not, it doesn’t matter to me. I haven’t thought for a moment that I won’t be the coach for Real Madrid,” he told Marca.

He was also asked if he had the feeling it would be his last Champions League clash on the Real Madrid bench.

“That doesn’t matter to me, it doesn’t change my mind. I’m going to prepare for La Liga and the Copa del Rey final. Compared to last year, we’ve lacked a collective attitude.”

Ancelotti in recent months has always reminded of the final year he has left on his deal, and the fact that he has the backing of ‘the most important person’ at the club, albeit acknowledging that results are decisive. Brazil are also doing their best to extract him from his Real Madrid contract ahead of time.