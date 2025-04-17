Bundesliga giant interested in 17-year-old Barcelona wonderkid

Barcelona have turned to La Masia plenty in recent seasons, refreshing their senior squad with a number of young talents, headed by the likes of Lamine Yamal, Gavi and Pau Cubarsi. However with increasing options in the first team, those coming through are now facing a decision about their future.

One of those is midfielder Guille Fernandez, who has been a standout for his age group, and is already a key part of the Barca Atletic team at the age of just 17. Called up on several occasions for the senior squad, he is certainly in Barcelona’s thinking for the coming seasons.

Last year they negotiated a contract for Fernandez, which saw him commit his future to the Blaugrana until 2027, his first professional contract with the club. Managed by super-agent Jorge Mendes, it is not clear what his release clause is.

Which is important information considering the number of giants that are circling the teenage starlet. A recent report cited Porto, Bayern Munich and Manchester City as interested parties, while The Daily Briefing has now revealed that Borussia Dortmund are also looking at Fernandez as a potential recruit. Depending on whether they qualify for Europe or not, that could impact their ability to make a move for Fernandez.

In a recent report by Sport, they note that Fernandez’s dream is to succeed at Barcelona, and he is set on emulating the rise of Fermin Lopez, an unlikely journey to the first team. However if Barca Atletic drop to the fourth tier of Spanish football, then he would consider going elsewhere, and if he is not promoted to the first team, would consider a loan elsewhere.

Fernandez’s primary issue is positional: with the likes of Lopez, Gavi and Pablo Torre already struggling for minutes this season, breaking into the first team is far from an easy task. Fernandez will no doubt have a path to success laid out for him by other clubs trying to tempt him elsewhere too.