Barcelona star not keen on summer exit despite Hansi Flick decision

Barcelona are keen to sign a new right-back this summer, with that decision being led by head coach Hansi Flick. The German is keen for competition to be given to current starter Jules Kounde, having been left unconvinced by the current level of Hector Fort, who is number two at the moment in the position.

Fort broke on to the scene last season alongside the likes of Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi and Fermin Lopez, and although there was not as much fanfare surrounding him, he quietly impressed under Xavi Hernandez. But despite this, he has failed to kick on under Flick, and as a result, he is now set to be replaced in the first team.

But according to Relevo, Fort is unsure about a possible departure in the summer, as he is determined to succeed at the club of his life – despite the fact that he has appeared on only 13 occasions this season across all competitions.

Fort has attracted interest from the likes of Valencia and Como in recent months, with the latter failing in a bid to sign him during the winter transfer window. Barcelona are unlikely to let the 18-year-old defender go on a permanent basis, but they do want him to play regular first team football in order to continue his development.

Flick is clear that Barcelona need a new right-back in the summer, and the likelihood is that he will be granted his wish by sporting director Deco. This would push Fort further down the pecking order to the point that he would be unlikely to make any appearances for the first team next season, so he may be forced to consider a move away – even if it is only on loan. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation plays out.