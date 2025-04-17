Barcelona are hoping to be busy this summer, although one of their signing priorities looks to have been discarded in the last couple of weeks.

It has been a very strong season from Barcelona, especially in an attacking sense. The trio of Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha have been very prolific across all competitions, and club bosses will hope that this continues for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign.

Raphinha has been the standout player in the trio, but despite this, reports in recent months have stated that Barcelona are looking to sign a new left winger during the summer transfer window. And the preferred target of sporting director Deco is Liverpool’s Luis Diaz.

However, the situation now appears to have changed. Marca have reported that Barcelona are not planning to sign any attacking players in the summer, which would end Deco’s hopes of bringing Diaz to the Catalan capital.

Barcelona are hoping to be back within La Liga’s 1:1 rule by the start of the summer transfer window, but even if that is the case, there would not be much money available for a new attacker. And on top of this, head coach Hansi Flick is very happy with the options that he already has – and for the left wing position, he believes that Ferran Torres and Fermin Lopez are capable backups to Raphinha.

Barcelona have also been linked with signing a Lewandowski successor this summer, but given that the Pole will be remaining at the club for at least one more season, there is little desire from the sporting department to bring anyone in now. That would mean that the likes of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres, who have attracted interest from the Catalan club, would not be targeted, much to the relief of their respective clubs Newcastle United and Sporting CP.