Antoine Griezmann may be staying, but Atletico Madrid could still on the lookout for new striker this summer. Angel Correa has been strongly linked with a move away, and were he to end his 10-year association with Los Colchoneros, a replacement would be required.

In recent months, Atleti have drawn up striker targets in anticipation of Griezmann and Correa’s possible exits, so they are prepared for the situation of the latter leaving the Metropolitano. And one of the players that they have their eye on has impressed in La Liga this season.

Last summer, Fabio Silva joined Las Palmas on loan from Wolves, and his spell in Spanish football up until now has been a success. He has 10 goals in La Liga, with that milestone having been reached with a brace during last weekend’s 3-1 victory at Getafe.

Silva is on Atleti’s radar, and this week, the Portuguese striker addressed the matter during a press conference, as per ED.

“They are one of the best teams in the world, who play in the Champions League, but I am focused on finishing the season well, I want to enjoy the present and leave Las Palmas still in La Liga. If I continue to do well, good things will come, but the future is yet to be seen.”

Silva is unlikely to have much of a future at Wolves, so Atleti could find it easy to get a deal done. And given that the 22-year-old has looked very much at home in La Liga, he could be an excellent option to compete alongside Griezmann, Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth.

For now, Atletico Madrid will not make any moves until they know what is happening with Correa. There is a very strong chance that the Argentine forward leaves in the summer, at which point moves would be made.