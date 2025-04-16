Real Madrid

WATCH: Arsenal score opener before immediate equaliser from Real Madrid

Real Madrid are heading towards the Champions League exit door as Arsenal have scored the first goal in the second leg of their quarter-final tie, although they do still have a glimmer of hope that a comeback can be pulled off.

Bukayo Saka missed a penalty inside the opening 15 minutes that would have put Arsenal 4-0 up on aggregate, but he has made up for that in the second half by scoring the goal that broke the deadlock at the Santiago Bernabeu.

That established a four-goal aggregate lead for Arsenal, but that lasted for only a minute as Real Madrid equalised on the night with immediate effect as Vinicius Junior pounced on an error from William Saliba.

Real Madrid have dreaming of overcoming the three-goal deficit from last week’s first leg, but they have largely been repelled by Arsenal. However, they now have momentum on their side, and they hope it can lead them towards a comeback.

Posted by

Tags Arsenal Champions League Real Madrid

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News