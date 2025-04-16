Real Madrid are heading towards the Champions League exit door as Arsenal have scored the first goal in the second leg of their quarter-final tie, although they do still have a glimmer of hope that a comeback can be pulled off.

Bukayo Saka missed a penalty inside the opening 15 minutes that would have put Arsenal 4-0 up on aggregate, but he has made up for that in the second half by scoring the goal that broke the deadlock at the Santiago Bernabeu.

ARSENAL HAVE THEIR GOAL! ⚽ Bukayo Saka keeps his composure as he lifts the ball over Courtois 🥶 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/RvGxtgl3EB — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 16, 2025

🚨🇪🇺 GOAL | Real Madrid 0-1 Arsenal | Saka SAKA OPENS THE SCORING FOR ARSENAL !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 0-4 ON AGGREGATE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/tfrjrlIPb9 — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) April 16, 2025

That established a four-goal aggregate lead for Arsenal, but that lasted for only a minute as Real Madrid equalised on the night with immediate effect as Vinicius Junior pounced on an error from William Saliba.

Vini Jr takes advantage of a mistake at the back and levels the game up ⚽ 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/XIzByKBWRS — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 16, 2025

🚨🇪🇺 GOAL | Real Madrid 1-1 Arsenal | Vinicius Jr VINICIUS JR EQUALIZES STRAIGHT AWAY FOR REAL MADRID !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 1-4 ON AGGREGATE NOW !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/xVAgTDMmIT — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) April 16, 2025

Real Madrid have dreaming of overcoming the three-goal deficit from last week’s first leg, but they have largely been repelled by Arsenal. However, they now have momentum on their side, and they hope it can lead them towards a comeback.