Real Madrid

WATCH: Arsenal score late winner as Gabriel Martinelli nets in stoppage time

Real Madrid are heading towards the Champions League exit door, made certain as Arsenal have scored the winning goal in the second leg of their quarter-final tie.

Bukayo Saka missed a penalty inside the opening 15 minutes that would have put Arsenal 4-0 up on aggregate, but he has made up for that in the second half by scoring the goal that broke the deadlock at the Santiago Bernabeu. That established a four-goal aggregate lead for Arsenal, but that lasted for only a minute as Real Madrid equalised on the night with immediate effect as Vinicius Junior pounced on an error from William Saliba.

Real Madrid have bee unable to build on that goal, and with minutes remaining at the Santiago Bernabeu, they have conceded again. Arsenal will win both legs of this quarter-final tie as Gabriel Martinelli has netted in stoppage time.

That goal sums up Real Madrid’s night, and Carlo Ancelotti’s side must now solely focus on La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

