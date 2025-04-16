Given the ire that the Brazilian has provoked at the club, with the Mayor of Valladolid even advocating against him, it seems like it would place Pucelanos in a genuine dilemma if they were asked if they would rather Real Valladolid stay in La Liga this season or Ronaldo Nazario left the club. There is still hope of one of those happening before next season though.

While Valladolid looked doomed to relegation back to Segunda, a third in five years, Diario AS say that June could be a key month for the sale of the club. Ronaldo is looking to part ways with Los Blanquivioletas, having struggled to make progress with the club.

Despite at one point reportedly turning down offers of around €80m for Valladolid, the Brazilian is now willing to accept bids of around €50m as per previous reports. However AS note that the offers currently on the table barely reach €40m. Investment groups from Mexico are cited as the most likely buyers, although there is a local group of business people also interested.

Ronaldo has become public enemy number one at the Nuevo Jose Zorrilla, and has not appeared at the stadium since the 19th of August – in fact, he has been seen more often this season at the Santiago Bernabeu. Frequent are the chants of ‘Ronaldo, go now’, with a number of promises unfulfilled after seven years at the club.

Despite bouncing back from relegation twice, his statement in 2019 that Valladolid could be in the Champions League in five years was held against him, as has his objective of stabilising La Pucela in Primera, as a third relegation looms this year. This has been by far the worst season yet under Ronaldo, with three different managers in charge, and interim coach Alvaro Rubio taking the reins due to a lack of alternatives.