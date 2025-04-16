Rising managerial star in La Liga settles future for next season

Rayo Vallecano will have delighted fans on Wednesday morning with the news that manager Inigo Perez will be there for another season. After a strong season in Vallecas, with Rayo still in the hunt for European football, Perez was attracting attention from other teams.

Perez, 37, arrived during last season after Francisco lost his position, returning to the club where he was assistant manager for three seasons under Andoni Iraola. After a stodgy start, but one that ultimately secured their objective of safety, Rayo improved dramatically this season, regaining the verve and ambition that characterised Vallecas under Iraola.

However with Osasuna and Real Sociedad struggling to meet their objectives this season, a flurry of links to Perez were reported, with some even claiming that Perez had agreed to move to Pamplona.

“It’s not about perceptions, it’s about reality,” Perez explained, frustrated, to the media.

“This news makes me angry because it is a lack of respect for me, for Rayo, for Osasuna and for Vicente Moreno. I understand that you have to create speculation – I accept it, but it is not pleasant news.”

Now Rayo have announced that Perez will extend his deal until the end of next season, which will be considered a major coup for Sporting Director David Cobeno.

Rayo currently lie 10th in the table, on 40 points, and set to remain clear of relegation, with a 10-point gap to the drop and just seven games to go – they maintain their goal is simply survival every season. With eighth place likely to secure a European spot this season though, they remain just three points off RCD Mallorca and Celta Vigo ahead of them, even if they are not favourites to secure continental football. Working with a smaller budget and without a clinical striker, Perez has been lauded for his work this season.