Real Madrid are expected to be fairly busy during the summer transfer window, and one player that could sign on is Nico Paz. The Argentine midfielder left the Santiago Bernabeu last summer to join Serie A side Como, and in his first full season at the top level, he has been strutting his stuff.

Paz has been a standout performer for Como, having scored six goals and laid on five assists in 29 Serie A appearances. His performances have attracted interest from Inter Milan, but it is Real Madrid that would be best-placed to sign him as they have a buy-back clause as part of the agreement last summer.

And according to Roma and Serie A legend Francesco Totti, Real Madrid have played a blinder with the whole situation. As per Italian Football TV (via Diario AS), he expects the 20-year-old to return to the Spanish capital and take his game to another level.

“Because of his youth, I think Real Madrid has made the best choice. To put him in Como so that he gains experience, especially in Calcio, which is not simple. I think he will return to Madrid and become one of the best players in the world.”

Real Madrid are expected to consider activating their buy-back clause for Paz in the summer, although the player himself is reportedly keen to remain at Como for at least one more season. And that may end up being the best scenario for Los Blancos too, as it would allow him another season of regular football at the top level before a possible return. If he were to come back in 2025, he would likely find himself behind the likes of Jude Bellingham and Brahim Diaz in the pecking order.