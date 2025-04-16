Barcelona star changes agent in preparation for summer exit

Barcelona are looking to be busy in the summer, and that should be the case in terms of both arrivals and departures. The former is likely to depend on the latter because of the club’s well-documented financial problems, and one player that looks set to free up salary space and possibly bring in a fee is Inaki Pena.

Pena was thrust into the starting goalkeeper position at Barcelona when Marc-Andre Ter Stegen suffered a serious knee injury in September. And he remained as number one until the start of 2025, at which point he was displaced by Wojciech Szczesny.

Hansi Flick does not have Pena in his plans for next season, and because the goalkeeper is out of contract in 2026, it is inevitable that he will depart Barcelona in the summer. And the player himself now looks to be making preparations for his exit.

As reported by Relevo, Pena is about to sign with AC Talent, who already boast Barcelona stars Pablo Torre and Hector Fort among their roster of clients. He recently parted ways with previous representatives Wakai Sports as he aims to set himself up for a very important summer – arguably the biggest of his career so far.

Galatasaray previous had Pena on loan, and they are reportedly to be interested in signing him on a permanent basis. Meanwhile, he could remain in La Liga as Real Betis and Celta Vigo are said to have him as an option to strengthen their goalkeeping departments ahead of next season.

Next season, Barcelona will have Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Wojciech Szczesny as goalkeeping options, which is why Pena is no longer needed by Flick. He appears to have accepted that his time in Catalonia is coming to an end, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up for the start of next season.