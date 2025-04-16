Barcelona President Joan Laporta has laughed off the idea that Real Madrid can turn around their Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal, as they head into the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. There is optimism at Valdebebas that Los Blancos can pull off an historic comeback.

Real Madrid have managed a number of dramatic turnarounds in their recent history, but none from three goals down before. Star midfielder Jude Bellingham was confident that his side could pull it off, but speaking at a lunch, Laporta seemed less convinced.

“Enough with that nonsense and let me enjoy the semi-finals, you’re always doing the same thing,” he laughed to Diario AS.

“I always watch football and I like football. And even more so today, with the peace of mind that we’re already in the semi-finals, which is the most important thing. I also want to say that we’re on track to fight for the goals we’ve set for ourselves this season. We haven’t achieved them yet. And what we can say is that today, anything is possible.”

If one of the more frequently mentioned words at Real Madrid is comeback, treble has featured often in press conferences in the Catalan capital of late.

“All I can say is that we’re working very well and we’re very satisfied with the players’ dedication, their talent, and the masterful way Hansi Flick is managing our team. And the truth is, it’s a pleasure to watch Barca.”

Despite a tight victory over Leganes on Saturday, and a defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, Laporta was not concerned about the fitness of the side.

“The team is strong. Everything is very, very well-worked, very well controlled, and we’re very satisfied with this season. Precisely one of the important areas we’ve improved has been our physicality. That’s not the only one, because everything Barca are doing is good; we’re playing very well, playing in a way that people like. It follows the guide, the essence of Barca.”

One of the areas that has been most praised this season about Barcelona has been their fitness, with a new team headed up by Pepe Conde, formerly of Sevilla. Now will be the crucial period where Barcelona need their legs most, as they maintain a fight on three fronts, based on an intense pressing style under Hansi Flick.