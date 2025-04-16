Barcelona have not acted on the chance to potentially seek a suspension for La Liga President Javier Tebas. Despite public disagreements between the two institutions on a number of issues, most notably on the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor of late, the Blaugrana appear to have passed on the chance to go nuclear in their battle.

Tebas has already received a fine and warning for his conduct in a previous case with Real Madrid, and last week Head of CENAFE and former President of the High Sports Committee (CSD) Miguel Angel Galan assured that a second infringement could result in his suspension. He noted that if Barcelona brought their breach of confidentiality case to the CSD, there was a 90-95% chance he would be suspended.

Barcelona requested that La Liga take down a press release revealing details of their salary limit situation, which they say broke confidentiality with the club. La Liga did so, noting that while the information remained true, they were keen to avoid ‘formal processes’. According to MD, Barcelona have not taken the chance to file a complaint to the CSD about Tebas.

This would perhaps lend some credence to the idea that while they regularly face off on issues, Barcelona President Joan Laporta maintains cordial relations with Tebas. Equally, Barcelona may be keen to use it as a bargaining chip with Tebas in future dealings.

The same cannot be said of Real Madrid, with Tebas and Los Blancos in a frequent back and forth. Real Madrid have sought to bring further proceedings against Tebas, presumably with the intention of suspending the President, claiming that Tebas broke confidentiality regarding their actions in a Liga meeting dating back to 2023. This is just the latest in a long-running feud between Tebas and Real Madrid counterpart Florentino Perez, who have been at odds for many years.