Antoine Griezmann and Atletico Madrid reach agreement over future

Antoine Griezmann will not be leaving Atletico Madrid this summer. After weeks of uncertainty and whispers around the Metropolitano, Griezmann is set to remain at Atletico for next season, and could even stay longer.

It was reported in March that both Atletico and Griezmann had expressed a desire to continue their relationship into the final year of his deal, which currently expires in the summer of 2026. As his form continues to decline though, going missing during the crucial part of the season, there was increasing talk that Griezmann could be on his way out.

Now Relevo report that his exit has been ruled out this summer though. The 34-year-old has supposedly reached an agreement with Atletico to extend his contract until 2027. They say that will come with a reduction in his wages, but that it was Diego Simeone who asked the club to hold onto Griezmann, and to make an effort to do so.

He continues to believe that Griezmann is a key player both on and off the pitch for Los Rojiblancos, and he is part of their plans for next season now. Despite consistent links to Major League Soccer, and more specifically Los Angeles FC, Atletico Madrid will hold onto the top scorer in their history for at least a season or two more.

There seems little doubt that Griezmann will eventually move to the United States, a desire he has voiced in the past. Clearly both Griezmann and Simeone believe he has something more to give though. It will be interesting to see how this impacts the future of Angel Correa, who is out of contract in 2026 too, and has been linked with a move to Mexico.