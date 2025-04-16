Father of Liverpool star tries to walk back Real Madrid speculation

Father of Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has tried to cool speculation linking his son to Real Madrid this summer. Los Blancos are reportedly in the market for a midfielder, and the Argentina international is seemingly on their radar.

After recently noting that ‘time will tell’ during an interview on Mac Allister’s future, Colo Mac Allister attempted to walk back his comments on the matter.

“There’s nothing to comment on. Alexis is very happy at Liverpool and hopes to be crowned Premier League champion and then enjoy the break he didn’t have last year,” he told WinWin, as quoted by Marca.

He continued on, perhaps hinting that he had been given a nudge in a particular direction.

“It’s important to value and respect the institution he plays for, so any comment on our part would be unnecessary. He has a contract until 2028. He’s happy at the club; let’s hope he stays there.”

It is worth noting that perhaps the original furore over his comments were overblown, with Mac Allister senior stating outright that he did not feel he would be leaving Anfield.

“For now, I don’t think he’ll leave Liverpool. Time will tell. Alexis is very happy where he is. He lives in Manchester, and on the same block as him is Robertson Gomez, and four blocks away is Licha (Lisandro) Martinez. Alexis speaks English well, understands the rules of the game, and converses with people. I think it’s been the best thing that’s happened to him, and that’s why the adaptation was easier,” he had explained to Picardo TV.

It was confirmed by Marca that Real Madrid have an interest in Mac Allister, but as one of the best midfielders around, this is not entirely unexpected. The 26-year-old has three years left on his deal, and remains a key part of Arne Slot’s plans, hence there is little motive for Liverpool to consider a sale. Los Blancos do not have it as part of their policy to spend big on players who are over the age of 21 either.