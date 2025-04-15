Barcelona are in a nervy position again in their Champions League quarter-final tie as Borussia Dortmund have scored again to make it 5-3 on aggregate.

Hansi Flick’s side arrived in Dortmund with a 4-0 advantage after last week’s first leg at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, but that went to 4-1 as the hosts opened the scoring early on at the Signal Iduma Park, with the goal coming from Serhou Guirassy.

And a few minutes into the second period, Dortmund made it 4-2 on aggregate, and it was Guirassy that struck his second of the evening. But fortunately for Barcelona, they managed to make it 2-1 on the night only a few minutes later as Fermin Lopez’s cross was diverted into his own net by Ramy Bensebaini.

But now Guirassy has scored his third of the evening, as Dortmund have brought the tie back to within two goals.

It promises to be a nervy final 15 minutes for Barcelona, who are about to face a wave of Dortmund pressure.