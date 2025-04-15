Barcelona

WATCH: Nervy times for Barcelona as Borussia Dortmund score again

Barcelona are in a strong position to reach the Champions League semi-finals, but they are now two behind to Borussia Dortmund in the second of their quarter-final tie, which has closed the gap on aggregate even further.

Hansi Flick’s side arrived in Dortmund with a 4-0 advantage after last week’s first leg at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, but that went to 4-1 as the hosts opened the scoring early on at the Signal Iduma Park, with the goal coming from Serhou Guirassy.

And now a few minutes into the second period, Dortmund have made it 4-2 on aggregate, and it is Guirassy that has struck his second of the evening.

It’s been a difficult night for Barcelona, and now Dortmund will be full of confidence after finding their second so soon after the half time interval. Hansi Flick’s side will surely now need to repel a strong push from the Bundesliga side, who are starting to believe that a comeback is possible.

