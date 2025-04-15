Barcelona

WATCH: Barcelona fall behind as Borussia Dortmund score from the penalty spot

Barcelona are in an excellent position to reach the Champions League semi-finals, but they are behind to Borussia Dortmund in the second of their quarter-final tie, which has closed the gap on aggregate.

Hansi Flick’s side arrived in Dortmund with a 4-0 advantage after last week’s first leg at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, but that now stands at 4-1 as the hosts have opened the scoring early on at the Signal Iduma Park, with the goal coming from Serhou Guirassy.

Pascal Gross was fouled by Wojciech Szczesny inside the area, and despite the offside flag going up, there was no offence in the build-up. That allowed Guirassy to step up, and he delivered an inch perfect Panenka penalty.

Barcelona are still in a very strong position in the tie, and if anything, that goal can be a wake-up call for them. They cannot allow any complacency to creep in, otherwise it could cost them.

