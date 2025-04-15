Barcelona are in a stronger position to reach the Champions League semi-finals after getting on the board against Borussia Dortmund in the second of their quarter-final tie.

Hansi Flick’s side arrived in Dortmund with a 4-0 advantage after last week’s first leg at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, but that went to 4-1 as the hosts opened the scoring early on at the Signal Iduma Park, with the goal coming from Serhou Guirassy.

And a few minutes into the second period, Dortmund made it 4-2 on aggregate, and it was Guirassy that struck his second of the evening. But fortunately for Barcelona, they managed to make it 2-1 on the night only a few minutes later as Fermin Lopez’s cross was diverted into his own net by Ramy Bensebaini.

That goal is very important for Barcelona, who have now killed the momentum that Dortmund had built up with Guirassy’s second goal. Hansi Flick will hope that his side can see the match out from here now.