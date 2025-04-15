Spanish Football Federation confirm Kylian Mbappe punishment

The Spanish Football Federation have ruled on Kylian Mbappe’s red card during the La Liga clash between Alaves and Real Madrid on Sunday, which saw a 1-0 victory for the defending champions at Mendizorroza. And it is more good news for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Mbappe was dismissed in the first half for a high challenge on Alaves midfielder Antonio Blanco. Initially, a yellow card was shown by on-field referee Cesar Soto Grado, but after a VAR check, he swiftly brought out the red.

Mbappe has already apologised for the challenge, and there were initial fears that he would be out for at least three matches – and if that were to have been the case, he would have missed the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona, which takes place in less than two weeks’ time.

However, it soon became clear that Mbappe was going to avoid this scenario, and now the Federation’s Disciplinary Committee have confirmed the good news for Real Madrid.

As per Diario AS, the Disciplinary Committee have confirmed that Mbappe has been handed a one-match suspension, which will apply for La Liga. It has been deemed that the Real Madrid superstar “occurred violently on the occasion of the game or as a direct consequence of any throw of it”, and this has meant that his punishment is no harsher.

As a result, Mbappe will miss this weekend’s match against Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu. While it is less than idea for Real Madrid to be without their star striker for an important La Liga fixture against a team chasing Champions League qualification, it does mean that he can be involved against Getafe next Wednesday before the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona on the Saturday.

Real Madrid have been able to breathe a sigh of relief on this matter, and they can now fully focus on preparations for Wednesday’s crucial Champions League quarter-final second leg against Arsenal.