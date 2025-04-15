Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has admitted that he did not expect son Giuliano Simeone to become a key player this season. Eyebrows were raised when after coming off an encouraging but modest season on loan at Alaves, involving a serious injury, it became clear he would be staying with Atletico last summer.

Of course the major addition last summer was Julian Alvarez, who scored a brace against Real Valladolid on Monday night. He arrived from Manchester City for €75m, and has scored 26 goals in 48 games this season, but Simeone told Relevo how he was motivating him.

“Julian is having a tremendous season. We went looking for that player. We need that player. Especially at times during the match against Sevilla, and this Monday he took on the role of the team’s attacking force. We need those qualities; he’s competing very well. I think he has 14 goals in La Liga, and we tell him Lewandowski has many more.”

Meanwhile Giuliano has become a surpise starter this season, and has five goals and seven assists of his own – with two to turn around the game against Valladolid at the Metropolitano.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect him to perform like this,” Simeone senior noted.

“I did think he could help us. That’s why I thought about having him as another player in the squad, but he’s having a very good season and I hope he can sustain it. Nobody gave him anything, and nobody is going to give him anything. He knows that better than anyone, because he knows me intimately.”

🇦🇷🥹 Child: “Giuliano, will you give me the shirt when I come to training?” Giuliano: “If you come to training, I’ll give it to you.” Child: “We’ll come back, okay?” Giuliano: “Okay, we’ll come back.”@elchiringuitotv pic.twitter.com/xVggcl7ud5 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 15, 2025

Another of the more surprising narratives has been the goals of Sorloth, who without being a regular starter is the team’s second-top scorer. Simeone was asked how he motivates him.

“Speaking to him honestly and face to face, like I do with him,” he explained.

Atletico halved the gap to rivals Real Madrid on Monday night, making it three points to Los Blancos and seven to Barcelona. With most counting them out of the title race, Monday was a firm reminder of the many good performances that have come this season, even if it’s been a tricky run for Los Rojiblancos.