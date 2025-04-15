Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has emphasized that his side need to control both the game and their emotions against Arsenal in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are at a three-goal deficit after a damaging defeat at the Emirates last week.

Ancelotti said that mentally his side were in good shape ahead of the clash.

“The support from the fans has helped us a lot in recent years. Tomorrow we need a game at our best to try to turn around a tie that’s very complicated. Tomorrow we’ll try to change that mindset. We’ll try to play a serious game, with our heads, with our hearts… with balls, as Alcaraz says. Mentally, we’re in very good shape. We need to have good control of the game.”

Certainly star man Jude Bellingham gave off that energy in his pre-match press conference, with optimism growing that Los Blancos can do something special. Ancelotti was certain that they had sufficient resources to mount a comeback though.

“We have the commitment, the experience, the players, the fans… the resources are there. Last year, no one said we were playing spectacular football. We want to play effective football.”

It has been reported in the press that an exit to Arsenal could cost Ancelotti his job at the end of the season. He was asked how he was dealing with the speculation.

“Focused, with a cool head. This isn’t my first night like this… and I hope it won’t be the last. More than worried, I’m excited to be a key player in these games from the bench. This excitement allows me to keep a cool head.”

Ahead of the game, Ancelotti spoke aobut what he would be telling the players beforehand.

“I want to clearly explain the match strategy to the players. We’ve given it a lot of thought; we’re going to try something out in training. I want the players to come onto the field with a very clear idea. If a player has clarity, they’re capable of achieving their best individual performance.”

“No, nothing special [planned before the game]. We’ll try to play an intense match.”

In terms of what he was most concerned about, he spoke about the emotions of such a big match and monumental task.

“I’ve spoken to them about the emotional aspect, about how we have to approach this match. The motivation is there, and I want the player to be calm enough to prepare for it. The only thing we’re not sure about is whether we can get this result, but it’s certain that we’ll give it our all.”

“We need a little bit of everything. A combination of the quality we have and also a collective attitude. None of those things can fail.”

Much of their hopes of a comeback may depend on the panic they will try to impart on Arsenal, but Ancelotti said that an early goal was not the most important thing.

“I don’t think it’s definitive. Of course, scoring early is important for the match. But the most important thing is to have good control of the match and try to do your best from the start. When you have good control of the match, you can score at any moment.”

Reportedly the dressing room at the Emirates had highlighted the importance of an early goal, as they already discussed a comeback. Ancelotti was certainly on the end of plenty of criticism from the first leg too, and his position has been questioned for much of the season. Defeat would certainly be a crushing blow to Ancelotti as much as the club.