Barcelona did not have it easy against Borussia Dortmund, but they did enough to book their place in the Champions League semi-finals. They were defeated 3-1 in their quarter-final second leg on Tuesday, but in the end, they progressed 5-3 on aggregate.

Dortmund were on top throughout the 90 minutes at the Signal Iduma Park, and a Serhou Guirassy hat-trick ensured that Barcelona lost for the first time in 2025. However, it was not enough for them. As per Diario AS, Hansi Flick gave his assessment of the match.

“They were a very good opponent and the atmosphere was tremendous. It’s not easy to play these types of games. In the end we qualified, which was our goal. Two games have been played. We won the first 4-0 and lost 3-1 here. I think we have reached the semi-finals fairly. Dortmund made life very difficult for us, there was an extraordinary atmosphere, but we are in the semi-finals.

“It’s important that we analyse today’s game, but we’ve also played a lot of games and it can be normal. We want to always continue doing the same thing, but it is not always possible. We are still confident, although we have to admit that they put us in trouble. We are in the semi-finals, I think we have to look at it from a positive point of view. The team has a lot of merit. There is still a long way to go and we are not at the end. It is a day to rejoice. In the dressing room there was no euphoria either; And I reminded them in the dressing room that we are in the semi-finals. And then it changed a little and they were happier.”

Barcelona will face Inter Milan or Bayern Munich in the semi-finals, with their quarter-final tie to be played to a conclusion on Wednesday. In terms of their next opponent, Flick does not have a favourite.

“I’ll sit at home and enjoy the game. I don’t have any favourites. I don’t prefer anyone.”