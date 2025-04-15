‘€80-90m’ – Barcelona set asking price for insane sale

Barcelona have been accused of some curious decisions in the transfer market in recent years, and they may be on the verge of scratching a few heads again. After a campaign that has him in contention for the Ballon d’Or, Barcelona are reportedly open to selling the Brazilian.

The Blaugrana moved for Nico Williams last summer, eventually turning their attentions to Dani Olmo. The presumption, with plenty of speculation behind it, was that Raphinha would move on, and he has since admitted that he considered doing so before the arrival of Hansi Flick.

However Barcelona remain interested in Williams, and are set to open talks for him again in the near future. This does not hinge on a departure for Raphinha, but clearly would increase the competitition for places. The more surprising thing is that they are still open to selling Raphinha, as per Catalunya Radio. They have supposedly set an asking price of €80m to €90m to accept an offer for the 28-year-old.

Barcelona will be wearing white shorts against Borussia Dortmund. Their navy shorts are too similar to Borussia's black shorts. @sergisoleMD pic.twitter.com/TY9WSg0BBr — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 15, 2025

They do go on to say that Raphinha is keen to remain at the club for at least one more year, and that Barcelona have already opened talks over a contract renewal. His current deal expires in 2027, thus it makes sense that they are keen not to let it run down any further, which would dramatically damage his market value.

Although in terms of value and in market trading, it certainly makes sense to consider Raphinha, it is surprising they would consider it given his turn around. Arguably his value will not rise higher than this, and they may feel that Raphinha will not have a better season than this again, thus there is a certain logic to trying to sell high. Still, few clubs try to sell their best players at the top level, and in addition to 28 goals and 22 assists in 46 games, Raphinha has become a leader of the team.