Barcelona set new target for Camp Nou return as new permit is granted

Barcelona will finish this season at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys this season, but the pressure is on to make their way back down Montjuic to Camp Nou as soon as possible. As the delay for their return approaches six months, there is hope that they could be back early next season.

The financial impact of playing at Montjuic rather than Camp Nou runs into the tens of millions of euros, a significant blow for the club’s accounts. Even more pertinent are the 475 VIP seats that Barcelona have leased out for 30 years in exchange for €100m, and Barcelona are desperate to see those built before the end of June.

The idea is that after constructor Limak gives them a delivery receipt for those seats, auditors Crowe will include the deal in their accounts, and thus Barcelona can use that money towards their salary limit. That remains the aim, and to that end, Catalunya Radio report that Barcelona have secured a fresh permit for work to continue around the clock on the stadium until the 30th of April.

Barcelona trust in recovering the 1:1 rule for the transfer window this summer because the VIP seats will be sold before June 30th. @jcarnesempere — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 15, 2025

In addition, the aim is now to return to Spotify Camp Nou in September. The Gamper trophy, the traditional preseason opener, will have to take place elsewhere, while Barcelona could request to play their opening games of the season away from home. Their target is to be back for the first games of the Champions League group phase next season.

This news will no doubt be taken with a pinch of salt by Barcelona fans, who have been told different return dates on several occasions, with three official delays taking place. Earlier this year, it was reported that it could be as late as the end of 2025 that they return. This will in part depend on when the city can grant safety permits as well as the construction itself.