Barcelona make major transfer call – Arsenal front and centre in race

Barcelona look as if they will again be hostage to their salary limit situation this summer, but even if they do have funds from the lease of their 475 VIP seats, they will not make major moves. That is the latest coming out of the Catalan capital, as Director of Football Deco tries to plan for the summer.

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams has been heavily linked to Barcelona again of late, and the 21-year-old Spain international will again be available for €60m this summer due to his release clause. Barcelona were supposedly due to restart talks with his camp imminently, with Arsenal seemingly their biggest rivals for his signature.

Travis Scott will feature on the Barcelona shirt for El Clásico on May 11th. @diariARA — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 15, 2025

However after Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain dropped out of the race for Williams, MD say that Barcelona will do the same too. They claim that the club feel the time to sign Williams has passed, and they are now satisfied with their options on the left wing.

Barcelona will also pass up on pursuing Robert Lewandowski’s successor this summer, feeling they have enough for next season within their ranks. In addition to Lewandowski’s strong form this season, they believe that Ferran Torres is more than prepared to be Lewandowski’s alternative, and Dani Olmo can also operate there as a false nine.

The same report goes on to say that Barcelona are now prioritising the signing of a central midfielder and a right-back, as well as a centre-back depending on what departures take place.

That in theory would leave the door open for Arsenal to take the lead in the race for Williams. New Sporting Director Andrea Berta, formerly of Atletico Madrid, reportedly met with Williams recently to discuss a move. The Basque winger is also keen to have his future wrapped up before the 15th of July this summer, to avoid a similar transfer saga and allow him a full preseason.