Spotify have been in the process of deciding the musicians whose logo will be on the Barcelona jerseys for May’s El Clasico showdown against Real Madrid, and it appears that this has now come to an end, with an artist having now been selected.

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Taylor Swift was the frontrunner to be selected by Spotify, who have opted for the likes of Coldplay, Rosalia and Drake in recent Clasicos. However, it will not be the American singer-songwriter that has her logo on the famous Blaugrana.

Instead, it has been reported by ARA (via Sport) that Travis Scott has been selected by Spotify, meaning that his logo will feature on the Barcelona jerseys that Hansi Flick’s side will wear against Real Madrid at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on the 11th of May.

Ed Sheeran was another artist that Spotify were considering, but they have ultimately opted for Scott, who is considered to be one of the biggest and most popular rappers in the music industry. He joins Drake, Rosalia, The Rolling Stones, Karol G and Coldplay in having his logo on Barcelona’s jerseys in the last three seasons.

Barcelona will hope that Scott brings them the same luck that Coldplay did earlier in the season when they won 4-0 against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the reverse fixture in La Liga. The second league Clasico looks like being a vitally important match in the title race, with the two rivals currently separated by only four points.

It remains to be seen whether Scott’s logo brings luck to Barcelona, although Flick and his side will hope that luck does not come into it as they go in search for a third Clasico victory of the season (one in La Liga, one in the Spanish Super Cup final).