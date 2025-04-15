Real Madrid will make an effort to overturn their three-goal deficit in their Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal when the second leg kicks off at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Mikel Merino scored Arsenal’s third in the first leg last Tuesday, and in an interview with COPE (via Relevo), he spoke on the situation surrounding Real Madrid’s determination to fire themselves up ahead of the return match on Wednesday.

“I haven’t talked about that issue with my teammates. They know what has happened in the past. On a personal level, I’ve had good and bad experiences at the Bernabeu. I, as one of the veterans of the team, will try to contribute what I can on an emotional level, but they are all quite calm and confident that it will be a tough game.”

Merino also spoke on Arsenal teammate Declan Rice, and the two freekicks that he scored at the Emirates Stadium.

“He’s earned the right to take the next 150 freekicks. Doing it on such a big stage like that has a huge impact.”

During the interview, Merino was asked about the Real Madrid player that he would like to play with most, and he named someone that Arsenal could have a relatively realistic chance of signing – and someone that would also fill a need in the left wing position in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

“Everyone has their tastes. I love them all, but I have a special weakness, or I like him more and I would like to play with him sometime, it’s Rodrygo. He’s very good between the lines, he goes into space well, I really like watching him play. Every midfielder would like to play with him. He can give you everything and he’s very unpredictable for the opponent.”