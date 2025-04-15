Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has managed two clubs in English football, but his original dream was to manage one of their rivals. The Italian coach admitted that the team he was keen to move to in the Premier League was Liverpool, despite ending up as the coach of bitter city rivals Everton.

It is well-documented that Ancelotti returned to Real Madrid in the summer of 2021, leaving Everton, after suggesting himself to Los Blancos while enquiring about players. He confirmed the story to Armando Ceroni on his podcast ‘Larmandillo’, with Los Blancos reportedly being turned down by Massimiliano Allegri the same summer.

“Actually, I called them. The year before, I’d called them to see if they had any players available for us, and Everton had signed James Rodriguez. The following year, I heard they were looking for a manager, and when I spoke to them, I told them they had to get a good one.”

Ancelotti first managed in the Premier League in 2009, taking over as Chelsea manager and winning the league in his first season. A decade later, he would arrive in England again.

“My dream was to manage Liverpool, but then I found myself at Everton and experienced their rivalry, and now I’m a true Everton fan. I really liked the atmosphere, because there’s such a spectacular passion for the colours. You also notice the ache that Liverpool fans have for so many years and still excel in the Premier League today.”

The Reds of course were the side responsible for his most painful defeat, coming from three goals down to beat his AC Milan side on penalties. Ancelotti noted that Liverpool ‘keeper Jerzy Dudek was not exactly on the line when the penalties were taken.

“In the 2003 final, I sent three defenders to take penalties—Serginho, Kaladze, and Nesta—because I couldn’t find anyone else. It’s also true that I had removed Pirlo and Rui Costa, but it wasn’t easy to find five penalty takers. I did find that in 2005, all good, except Dudek was there, and with today’s rules, all the penalties would have had to be retaken.”

Anclotti also noted in the interview that he did not take the Italy job previously as he still enjoys the day-to-day preparation with players. With his future at Real Madrid in significant doubt, Ancelotti may well be looking at an offer from Brazil at the end of the season this summer, and another chance to get into the international game.